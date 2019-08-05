Maranda receives Kent Intermediate Association of School Boards Education Advocacy Award

‘Nobody more deserving’ than Maranda for Education Advocacy Award: WOTV4Women host Maranda, known for her annual Park Parties, infectious energy and approachable interviewing style, is the recipient of the Kent Intermediate Association of School Boards Education Advocacy Award for her contributions to children.

This award was announced at the Garfield Park Party on July 25th which also happened to be the 25th Anniversary of Park Parties. This was a special day for many reasons, this award being one of them. Maranda is honored to have received the Education Advocacy Award for her work in helping and creating better lives for the kids and families of West Michigan.

Maranda will be presented the award this fall. The full story is available on the School News Networks website!