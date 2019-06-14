Maranda continues 25th Anniversary Celebration – Brings Park Party to Muskegon!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. June 14, 2019– Get ready for one of the biggest free parties for families in West Michigan!  Maranda’s Park Party season is in full swing and this week the fun heads to Muskegon. Maranda and the Park Party crew have an unbelievable afternoon planned at Smith-Ryerson Park.  The entire Muskegon community is invited, and everything is free from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

 “We love Muskegon! We are so excited to be back and working with the great city and the community on this event.  It’s going to be a great day,” said Maranda.

The Muskegon Maranda Park Party is bigger and better than ever with even more attractions! Smith-Ryerson Park will be filled with 50+ vendors and dozens of community oriented organizations providing a variety of free services, information and free activities.  

Kids can enter to win a family four pack of phones and unlimited date from our friends at Metro by T-Mobile.  Plus, check out a large display of fire trucks and safety officials.  The popular Fifth Third Super-Slide and the Ferris State University Climbing Wall are back for all kids to enjoy.

Once again in working with USDA, Michigan Department of Education and local school districts, free lunch will be served to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Every Park Party also includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes!

This year Maranda and the Park Party team will be traveling to the remaining four communities bringing a supersized celebration to all.

Maranda’s Park Parties – 25th Anniversary! 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

June 20- Smith Ryerson Park, Muskegon

June 27- Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 11 – Kollen Park, Holland

July 18- Carson/Rizor Athletic Field, Battle Creek

July 25- Garfield Park, Grand Rapids

