Maranda and Biggby Coffee help to recognize everyday West Michigan heroes!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Biggby Coffee are recognizing ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the community. Recently, Pastor Cori from Coopersville United Methodist Church was nominated for the Biggby Hero Award by someone from her congregation for all of the exceptional work she does. Maranda had the opportunity to sit down with Pastor Cori to see all of the great work she did and continues to do for her church.

Biggby Coffee awarded Pastor Cori as a Biggby Hero and granted her a $200 Biggby gift Card. IF there is someone that you know that deserved to be recognized as a hero in their community, visit the Biggby of West Michigan facebook page to share their story and nominate an everyday hero.