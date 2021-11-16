Maintain a vibrant and active lifestyle with independent living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As we continue to age, many of us desire to maintain our independence. And when it comes to the possibility of having to transition into a senior living community, the idea of independent living is like music to our ears! Independent living communities provide seniors with an option for vibrant active living where they can enjoy their retirement years. Connie Graham discusses the benefits of independent living and what the option entails for seniors and families.

“Independent living is really a want versus assisted living or memory care which is based on a need. So, we find that folks really want stress-free living, and they want to remain active and just be in a vibrant place,” Connie states.

