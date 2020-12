Mom looking at her baby sitting against a bookshelf with her daughter and working with laptop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join the Loutit District Library for a monthly variety show created for babies and toddlers!

A combination of bounces, rhymes, and songs just for your little ones to help encourage communication, reading, and household activates. A fun, virtual toddler time to help you beat cabin fever with your growing child!

Find this and more on their Facebook Page.