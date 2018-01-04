Local companies that give back all year

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-All throughout the year, our community partners have been giving back to West Michigan. Here are a few of the ways these local companies Live Local and Give Local…BIGGBY COFFEEThis year-BIGGBY COFFEE OF WEST MICHIGAN was brewing up much more than coffee. This holiday season, BIGGBY Coffee helped stuff a bus for kids, by donating $5,000 to purchase toy, so local kids could have a Merry Christmas. Putting education first, Biggby Coffee of West Michigan has teamed up with Davenport University, to help lighten the financial burden for students looking to further their education. HOLLAND HOSPITALDuring the holidays, Holland Hospital provides a unique and meaningful way to remember loved ones. Lights of Love not only sheds light on someone special, but also supports important programs which benefit the patient.The IONIA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICTThe Ionia ISD and students of the Youth Advisory Council have been planning and implementing ways to help students become future leaders of our community. The student-led program holds an annual summer leaderhip camp, where students learn to better their community…Their grassroots feeding program, IM KIDS 3rd Meal, helped to feed thousands of children living in food insecure homes-but it wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of volunteers…While safe driving is always a topic for young drivers, the IONIA ISD’S youth advisory council is continuing the conversation with students across the state, thorugh the strive to arrive conference.FIREKEEPERS CASINO HOTELFirekeepers Casino Hotel is about so much more than gaming. Throughout the holiday season, the casino purchased thousands of turkeys so local families could have a thankful meal at Thanksgiving.Through Firekeepers Casino Hotel’s newest initiative, the Fire Hub, the casino was able to provide free meals during the holidays for families across West Michigan. PERRIGOAs a leading global healthcare company, Perrigo, and the Perrigo Foundation are providing financial support to nonprofit organizations that enhance the health, well being and education of individuals and families in West Michigan-and in all the communities they serve. While survivors, donors and supports hit the pavement for the annual Grand Rapids Kidney Walk, and Strides Against Breast Cancer, the Perrigo Foundation was supporting every step. These are just a few of the ways our Live Local-Give Local partners gave back throughout 2017.