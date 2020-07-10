You’re invited: Women’s outdoor pop-up shopping event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The 2020 Women’s Vendor Pop-Up Shop will host more than 30 shopping booths, food, giveaways, a DJ and more. Charity Bruce, the CEO/owner of Christine Christine Salon is holding the second annual event, though this year with a twist. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s pop-up shop will be held outside, with safety measures being enforced. All guests will need to wear facial covering, practice social distancing and attendee numbers will be monitored. There will also be a philanthropic addition to the event. Charity Christine will be giving away diapers, clothes and other essential items to families who need them. Click video above for a sneak peek.

The FREE event will take place on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at the Excel Church parking lot at 755 Fuller SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506,