You’re invited: 2022 Pillar Awards are here!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The Pillar Awards are back! Here’s your opportunity to step out and support incredible women in the West Michigan community. The annual event, put on by the Women’s Resource Center, celebrates local employers who are pillars of support for working women. To see details, click the video player above! Purchase tickets at the link below!

2022 PILLAR AWARDS

Thursday, March 10, 2022
11:30am Networking
12:00-1:00pm Luncheon & Awards

JW Marriott
235 Louis St. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Tickets:
