You’re invited: 2022 Pillar Awards are here!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Is tax relief in store for Michigan taxpayers? If you listen to the governor and lawmakers, it seems like the will is there — but with all things in the budget, it isn’t as easy as it might seem.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, talked about tax relief in her State of the State address in January. Then, the Republican-led Senate passed a bill that would lower taxes. Now, the Republican-controlled House is following suit. They are all talking about reducing taxes, but not necessarily in the same manner.