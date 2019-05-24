Live Local Give Local

You're invited! Charity Christine holds Women's Empowerment Summit

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:27 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - you're invited to the first ever Women's Emowerment Summit! Charity Christine is holding the event on Saturday, June 8th, 2019. The Women's Empowerment Summit is an event to bring women together to empower and motivate each other in their desired careers. Women will have the opportunity to hear guest speakers on how they achieve success, daily struggles and empowering messages. There will be vendor tables, Q&A panels, a fashion show, free demos, free makeup applications, live performances, giveaways, raffles and more! The event is cocktail attire, however women are asked to dress however they would like.

The event is free to attend until the day of the event. Registration is required. Day of tickets will be available at the door for $10. A VIP section is available for $30. Click here to RSVP.

 

Location:

Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Rapids Airport

333 28th Street Southeast

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

 

Time:

Doors open at 5:30

Event: 6-9PM

