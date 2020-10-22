Xander Bunny; hopping into the lives of children for a cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-There are currently more than 118,000 children in the foster care system, waiting for their forever home. Unfortunately, 18,000 children will age out of the system before finding their home. This can be a lonely and scary time for children, so a fluffy plush friend can help through the transition. Lavender Life Co is a local company, that sits on a huge lavender garden in Caledonia. The owners, Vickie and Victor Bennett, have created the Xander Bunny to help children in the foster care system. After their own grandson, Xander, was adopted, they decided to name their plush lavender-filled friends Xander. For every bunny that is purchased, one is gifted to a child in foster care.

To purchase a Bunny, visit Lavender Life Co.

Lavender Life Co. is also expanding their line of products. Not only do they carry Xander Bunny products, but also lavender infused teas, chocolates, bath products and more! Just in time for the holidays, plush Xander Dogs will also be available!