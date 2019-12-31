Xander Bunny gives cuddles for a cause-helping children in the foster care system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-A new stuffed animal can add a smile to a child’s face and give them a special friend for years. Xander Bunny is hopping into the lives of children across the country, all for a great cause.

Lavender Life Company, based in Caledonia, Michigan. The owners, Vic and Vicki Bennett gravitate toward rescuing at-risk kids, who need to be reminded that “they are loved and not alone”.

Lavender Life Company mission: “To be an engine to support kids at risk worldwide.”

For each Xander Bunny sold, one will be gifted to a child in the foster care system in Kent County. Click the link below to purchase Xander.

Purchase Xander