Wines for Front Lines: Jordan Carson talks to Carter Osterhouse and Amy Smart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Bonobo Winery in Traverse City is helping to support front line workers in Michigan. Co-foundrs of Bonobo Winery, Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Smart, sat down with Jordan Carson to talk about the #WinesforFrontLines effort.

Along with giving a percentage of wine proceeds to Beaumont Hospital in Michigan, people can purchase wine on the Bonobo Winery website and have them delivered locally to a friend, front lines or first responder, to pay it forward.

Plus, on Friday evenings, Oosterhouse and Smart host a virtual cooking with wine show where they invite celebrity guests to cook with vines from the vineyard. The virtual videos are free to attend, and can be followed on the Bonobo Winery Instagram Page.

Amy Smart also talks about excitement surrounding her newest project, Stargirl, which will premiere on Monday, May 18 on DC Universe. New episodes will air on Mondays on DC Universe, where members will have access to bonus features and more. Click the video above to see more.