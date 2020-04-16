West Michigan Quilter’s Guild sews thousands of masks to donate locally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-From local news to national news, it’s no secret that hospitals and organizations are in need of Personal Protective Equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. For weeks, community members who can sew have been contributing their talents to help fill the growing need.

Locally, the West Michigan Quilter’s Guild, a group made up of nearly 400 members, have collectively made more than 4,000 masks. The masks have been donated to local hospitals and organizations who need them. While it’s uncertain how long the pandemic will last, the guild will continue to offer their support. Jordan Carson sat down, virtually, to talk to one of the members about their efforts. Click the video player above to watch.

Looking to help? Click here for a pattern for face masks during COVID-19.