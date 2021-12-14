West Michigan non-profit launches holiday drive to support local immigrant families, and families internationally

Ama International, an organization focused on humanitarian aid in West Michigan and Mexico, is working with over 20 local businesses to gather toys, food and monetary donations for the holidays.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Ama International, in the past year, has provided more than $300,000 in emergency aid and resources to families in Mexico displaced by a flood that wiped out 86 homes across 10 neighborhoods. To further support those in need Ama, is holding its second annual multi-city toy drive to bring hope and joy to immigrant families in Grand Rapids, and to families in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Ama International Inc, which means Love Without Borders, is serving more than100 West Michigan families.

“Being able to make such an impact in 2020 with this drive, led us to expand our efforts in 2021,” said Erika Plunkett, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Ama Without Borders. “Last year we were able to provide 56 disadvantaged families in Grand Rapids with food and gifts, while also sending 800 toys to be distributed in Zapopan. We can’t wait to make an even bigger impact this year.”

To bring it all together, this year’s donated toys will be given directly to families who have been affected by this devastation. To illustrate the extent of the damage, the rain was falling at 5 inches an hour. In June, right after the flood occurred the Ama team was able to send immediate relief aid in a trailer and bus down to Zapopan filled with medicine and other emergency supplies. Ama is essential in providing help and assistance for these families. Along with providing aid to Mexico, assistance is being provided right here in West Michigan. Below are details on how you can help.

For those wishing to help this holiday season:

Donate new, unwrapped toys at one of the following drop-off locations. See their Amazon Smile wishlist here. *See below for the full list of drop-off locations. Send toys directly to 2238 Timberwood Dr. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Become a sponsor. *See sponsorship levels below. Make a monetary donation via The Cash App: $AMAUSA

To learn more about the Toy Drive please visit amawithoutborders.org/toy-drive for all the details and to contact Erika Plunkett at info@amawithoutborders.org.

Drop-off locations: Design One Salon & Spa – all locations: 4485 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids 5747 28th St SE, Grand Rapids 4693 Wilson Ave, Grandville 6750 Kalamazoo Ave, Grand Rapids 212 W Milham Ave, Portage Kent County Real Estate – 7610 Cottonwood Dr #105, Jenison, MI 49428 Renewal Skin Spa – 6735 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Oh Hello Co. Paper & Gifts – 40 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Guelaguetza Designs – 2727 De Hoop Ave, Wyoming, MI 49509 8THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications – 1365 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 Center for Community Transformation/NAACP Grand Rapids – 1530 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507 Faith Church of Grand Rapids – 953 Spencer St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 Mayan Buzz Cafe – 208 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Founders Brewery – 235 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Tacos el Cuñado 2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 3140 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 455 Burton St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49507 El Especial Supermarket & Bakery – 1628 Division Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49507 National Supermarket – 1610 Clyde Park Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49509

Sponsorship levels: Drop-off location : $250 Santa’s Helper : $500 Buddy to the Elves : $1,000 Holiday Superhero : $2,500



About Ama International, Inc.

Ama International, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focusing on poverty reduction through prevention, provision, education, and action in Mexico. Ama serves as a bridge for the vulnerable by forming long-term partnerships with local leaders in underserved communities to establish projects and initiatives that will positively impact families and offer communities a brighter future.