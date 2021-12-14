West Michigan non-profit launches holiday drive to support local immigrant families, and families internationally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Ama International, in the past year, has provided more than $300,000 in emergency aid and resources to families in Mexico displaced by a flood that wiped out 86 homes across 10 neighborhoods. To further support those in need Ama, is holding its second annual multi-city toy drive to bring hope and joy to immigrant families in Grand Rapids, and to families in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Ama International Inc, which means Love Without Borders, is serving more than100 West Michigan families.
To bring it all together, this year’s donated toys will be given directly to families who have been affected by this devastation. To illustrate the extent of the damage, the rain was falling at 5 inches an hour. In June, right after the flood occurred the Ama team was able to send immediate relief aid in a trailer and bus down to Zapopan filled with medicine and other emergency supplies. Ama is essential in providing help and assistance for these families. Along with providing aid to Mexico, assistance is being provided right here in West Michigan. Below are details on how you can help.
For those wishing to help this holiday season:
- Donate new, unwrapped toys at one of the following drop-off locations. See their Amazon Smile wishlist here. *See below for the full list of drop-off locations.
- Send toys directly to 2238 Timberwood Dr. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49508
- Become a sponsor. *See sponsorship levels below.
- Make a monetary donation via The Cash App: $AMAUSA
To learn more about the Toy Drive please visit amawithoutborders.org/toy-drive for all the details and to contact Erika Plunkett at info@amawithoutborders.org.
- Drop-off locations:
- Design One Salon & Spa – all locations:
- 4485 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
- 5747 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
- 4693 Wilson Ave, Grandville
- 6750 Kalamazoo Ave, Grand Rapids
- 212 W Milham Ave, Portage
- Kent County Real Estate – 7610 Cottonwood Dr #105, Jenison, MI 49428
- Renewal Skin Spa – 6735 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Oh Hello Co. Paper & Gifts – 40 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Guelaguetza Designs – 2727 De Hoop Ave, Wyoming, MI 49509
- 8THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications – 1365 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
- Center for Community Transformation/NAACP Grand Rapids – 1530 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
- Faith Church of Grand Rapids – 953 Spencer St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- Mayan Buzz Cafe – 208 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Founders Brewery – 235 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Tacos el Cuñado
- 2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
- 3140 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- 455 Burton St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
- El Especial Supermarket & Bakery – 1628 Division Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
- National Supermarket – 1610 Clyde Park Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49509
- Sponsorship levels:
- Drop-off location: $250
- Santa’s Helper: $500
- Buddy to the Elves: $1,000
- Holiday Superhero: $2,500
About Ama International, Inc.
Ama International, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focusing on poverty reduction through prevention, provision, education, and action in Mexico. Ama serves as a bridge for the vulnerable by forming long-term partnerships with local leaders in underserved communities to establish projects and initiatives that will positively impact families and offer communities a brighter future.