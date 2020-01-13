Warm up this winter at Soups On For All, benefiting Catholic Charities West Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-Step out on the town for a great cause! Do you love sampling hearty soups? How about bread, desserts and fantastic live music? Well then this event is for you! Soup’s On For All! has warmed the hearts of thousands while helping to provide hot meals for those in need. Held at the B.O.B in downtown Grand Rapids, the event raises more than $100,000 annually for the food and pantry programs of God’s Kitchen, a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan. Click video above to view.

Each year, guests can travel the building’s five floors to taste soups, breads and desserts donated by local restaurants. Plus enjoy live music and entertainment. Throughout the year, local supporters hand paint thousands of soup bowls. Each year, guest select a bowl as a souvenir to take home. The bowl is a reminder that hunger is a reality every day for many in our community. Join the WOOD TV8 team, as they warm hearts and bellies by serving soups with other volunteers throughout the night. Click the link below for tickets!

Soups On For All

Date: January 27, 6:30 – 9:30 pm

Location: The B.O.B. – 20 Monroe Ave. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Tickets: $50 in advance / $60 at the door

Soups On For All tickets