Video: A teary message from West Michigan restaurants asking for your help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Local chefs and restaurant owners are coming together to ask for community support in a heart-felt message. As a community, together we can help sustain local businesses during this difficult time. You can help to support all local businesses and local restaurants. They need us now more than ever. Eventhough many restaurants have altered their hours of operation, or limited their services, we can still show support for these incredible businesses. Watch the video above to see a special message from a few businesses that have been affected.

Below are the restaurants involved in this message…

Terra Restaurant

According to the Terra website, “COVID-19 have taken an enormous toll on the restaurant community. It has resulted in talented, hard-working individuals unexpectedly without income. Recovery from detriment of this magnitude will surely be a challenge, but without our amazing staff, Terra wouldn’t be the same place we have all grown to know and love”! Click here to give to the Terra Grand Rapids Employee Relief Fund

Amore Trattoria Italiana

Amore’s Facebook page showcases ways community members can support workers during this time through Limited Edition t-shirts, stickers and their take-out menu.

Osteria Rosa

Warmth of the Mitten, Soul of the Boot… Osteria Rosa loves hosting parties, big and small, along with any size business gathering. During the pandemic, Osteria is available for to-go dinners and the purchase of gift-cards.

Essence Restaurant Group

Bistro Bellavita, The Greenwell and Grove. While Bistro Bella Vita and Grove are temporarily closed, their sister restaurant The Green Well, is now taking carry-out orders. Order online here.

Thank you for supporting these incredible local restaurants, along with all restaurants in the West Michigan area.

Please know…we are with you during this time, and supporting local businesses always.