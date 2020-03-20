Uccello’s to give free food to industry workers and people affected by COVID-19

Uccello’s Ristorante Pizza will be given for free March 23-March 27, 2020 to industry workers and community members affected by COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Uccello’s Grand Rapids (East Beltline) will be handing out free pizza, pasta, breadsticks and Coke products daily, to its team and other community members experiencing a challenging time, due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The free food will be given from 2:00-5:00pm, March 23, 2020 to March 27, 2020. Governor Whitmer’s decision to close dining rooms and event spaces across Michigan has significantly altered the income of industry workers who rely on serving hours and tips. For this reason, Uccello’s saw a need to help its own team and the service community in any way possible.

Located at 2630 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, Uccello’s Grand Rapids will allow vehicles to drive through the parking lot and pick up a choice of pepperoni pizza, cheese pizza, pasta with tomato sauce or cheese bread-sticks. Each option will include a two-liter, while supplies last, which have been graciously donated by Coca-Cola. This event is open to Uccello’s Hospitality Group Team Members, other service industry workers and anyone affected by COVID-19 mandates.

All participants are required to remain in their vehicles and follow the designated flow of traffic to keep this event safe for everyone involved. The Uccello’s Team has created a ramp from the restaurant window to the parking lot to distance interactions during food hand-offs. Participants are asked to use best practices, like hand washing/hand sanitizing before and after, as well as refraining from coming to the event site if they are symptomatic. Participants are also asked to limit their visit to once per day to allow Uccello’s to reach as many people in need as possible.

The Uccello’s Team is dedicated to providing the safest environment possible while helping neighbors in need. The idea was Faro Uccello’s himself, as he brainstormed ways to bring the community together during a time where gathering is discouraged. His concern for his team of over 600 hospitality workers, as well as the Grand Rapids community is evident. He knew there was a way to achieve togetherness, while still respecting social distancing initiatives.