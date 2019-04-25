The Perrigo Foundation: demonstrating a strong commitment to community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation is a private, non-profit organization wholly funded by Perrigo Company. The Foundation’s mission is to provide financial support to nonprofit organizations that enhance the health, well-being and education of individuals and families in communities that Perrigo serves.
Some examples include funding scholarships for college students,and providing grants and scholarships to many U.S. school districts in regions where Perrigo operates. Visit Perrigo online.
Live Local. Give Local.
BIGGBY Coffee Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Firekeepers Casino Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
About Jordan Carson
Jordan is thrilled to be working in the community that she has always loved. She began her career while studying at Central Michigan University as a part time science and technology reporter.
Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Rapids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.