Posted: Apr 25, 2019 10:17 AM EDT

The Perrigo Foundation: demonstrating a strong commitment to community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation is a private, non-profit organization wholly funded by Perrigo Company. The Foundation’s mission is to provide financial support to nonprofit organizations that enhance the health, well-being and education of individuals and families in communities that Perrigo serves.

Some examples include funding scholarships for college students,and providing grants and scholarships to many U.S. school districts in regions where Perrigo operates. Visit Perrigo online.

