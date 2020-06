BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV) Firekeepers Casino Hotel has reopened its doors to the public with new safety precautions in place. Jordan Carson went inside the casino and hotel to show you what to expect. Click the video above to watch.

A new feature is now available on the Firekeepers Casino Hotel website. If you're wondering how available slot machines are, or if casino floor may be busy, a new feature can help. The 'slot occupancy' number is now available on-line. This shows the percentage of how many games are in play. The higher the percentage, the fewer games are available. This can be found at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel website.