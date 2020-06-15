Standup for the Cure launches virtual event supporting breast cancer detection, treatment and education

Muskegon, Mich. (WOTV)-Standup for the Cure (SUFTC), the nationwide stand up paddling event that has raised more than 1.3 million dollars to support breast cancer detection, treatment, and education, announced the cancellation of this year’s events and has opened registration for a Virtual Standup for the Cure 2020 nationwide. The virtual SUFTC is an event taking place over the three-day August 28-30 weekend.

Each year, Standup for the Cure attracts thousands of participants nationwide in support of their mission to build community, promote an active, healthy lifestyle, and save lives through early breast cancer detection, treatment, and education. The virtual event will allow the West Michigan community to continue to participate and support this important cause.

Get Involved:

This year will be different. Participants will be able to “Standup for the Cure” while practicing yoga, paddling (canoe, kayak, SUP, paddleboard), dancing, hiking, running, CrossFit, Pilates, or other wellness activities. Participants will then be asked to share their experience in a simple image or story that can be posted on the SUFTC web site and shared on social media as part of the official SUFTC 2020 Scrapbook.

“We are excited for the opportunity to unite our national supporters,” said Dan Van Dyck, Executive Director of Standup for the Cure. “For three days in August, we can flood social media with positive images and stories of support, compassion, and resilience from Florida to New York, from Michigan to Kansas and across the Western US.”

All entrants will receive an official Standup for the Cure jersey to wear during their active SUFTC weekend. Registration will close on July 30, 2020, to allow participants to receive their jerseys in time for the big weekend. Registration, fundraising, donation info, and other links can be found on the Standup for the Cure website; suftc.org.

