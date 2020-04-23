‘Skinny House’ tips and tricks to organizing your home’s messy spaces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-A healthy house is a happy house! Here’s the skinny on organizing the spaces in your home! Michelle Loveless, the owner of Skinny House, takes time to give us tips and tricks to being productive and creating an organized home. Here’s tips for your closet, pantry, junk drawer and even kid’s rooms!
Click the video player above to watch.
From organization tips and tricks to home staging and more, Michelle Loveless and Skinny House can tackle any job. Skinny House is doing virtual organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information follow the social pages…