She’s one in a million: Local woman fights rare Cancer, provides hope and awareness to others

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Her husband calls her one in a million. Doctors agreed. On May 13, 2020, Tina Reuben’s blood pressure went through the roof. She could feel her heart pounding in her neck. Tina is a Physical Therapist for Mary Free Bed at Metro Health. After her husband, Terrance Reuben, told her she needed to go to the ER, she went. Tina planned to have a couple IVs, then head back home. Instead, she was tested for COVID-19, which came back positive. She was surprised, but it was the news that came next that was shocking. Something still didn’t look right to doctors. Tina stayed for additional testing, and knew something was wrong. Her doctor came into the room, they called Terrance, and Tina found out she has Cancer. Not a common cancer, but a cancer so rare that only one in a million are diagnosed. The cancer is called Adrenocortical Carcinoma.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma is an extremely rare cancer in which malignant cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.

Here’s Tina’s story of how she’s helping patients of her own everyday, while also fighting her own health battle.