Rare cancer diagnosis brings Grand Rapids healthcare workers together for the first time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Last week we shared a personal story of a local woman named Tina, who was diagnosed with the rare disease, Adrenocortical Carcinoma. It’s so rare, in fact only 1 in 1-million are diagnosed in the United States. Compare that to other Cancers and it looks something like this…

About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer

The risk of developing colorectal cancer is 1 in 23

The risk of being diagnosed with Adrenocortical Carcinoma is 1 in 1-million

Adrenocortical Carcinoma is a rare disease where malignant cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland. As rare as the disease is, it’s unheard of to have three dragonesses in the same city. That’s exactly what we’ve found. Three local healthcare workers from here in Grand Rapids, working at different hospitals, all diagnosed with ACC.

The three learned of each other and immediately began an on-line relationship through social media messages and text messages, updating each other on their treatments, family and prayers. They had never met in person, until now. Jordan Carson had the rare opportunity to bring them together for the very first time. Tina, Sarah and Michael came together face to face, not only to meet for the first time, but also share a message of information and hope to others. Click the video above to watch.

Additional Resources:

BLOGS

Sarah’s Blog:

https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/sarahvierzen

Michael’s Blog:

https://manmedicineandmike.com/

ROGEL CANCER CENTER-UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN