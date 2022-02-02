Put It In Drive! The Michigan International Auto Show is back!

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-The Michigan International Auto Show is back! It’s time to put it in drive! The Michigan International Auto Show opens to the public one week from today. This is Michigan’s only winter auto show and now it’s in its 24th year. It’s a great opportunity for the public to view their next new car with vehicles from over 20 manufacturers. You can also learn about the latest trends in technology, see after market and production model vehicles.

You can also get a sneak peek at the show during the MIAS VIP Preview broadcast, hosted by Maranda and Jordan Carson, Wednesday, February 2nd at 7:30 PM on WOOD TV8. Click the video above to see inside the show!

February 3rd-6th at DeVos Place

Adults: $12, children (6-14) $5

GRAutoShow.com

Sponsored by Michigan International Auto Show.