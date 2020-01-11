Closings & Delays
There are currently 54 active closings. Click for more details.
Live Local Give Local

Project Clarity: helping to restore the water quality at Lake Macatawa

Live Local Give Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Creating a cleaner place to live and play is an important aspect of greening-up our community. We are so lucky to have beautiful lakes throughout West Michigan and keeping them clean is vital.

Lake Macatawa caught the attention of local families, where the water appeared to be a growing concern, so a multi-phase project was implemented.

The project, called Project Clarity, aims to restore the quality of water, help grow the economic impact and increase the wildlife habitat around the area.

Dick DeVos, one of the creators, stopped by to tell us more about the project.

For more details about Project Clarity, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jordan Carson

More Live Local Give Local

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 