Perrigo’s “Quitting is Better” nicotine replacement therapy receives national recognition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Perrigo Company plc announced that its “Quitting is Better” nicotine replacement therapy campaign has earned national recognition from the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation for innovation and strategic marketing in the consumer healthcare products industry. The CHPA Educational Foundation promotes safe and responsible use of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and dietary supplements. Perrigo, which partnered with the American Cancer Society on marketing programs to help smokers quit the habit, is a finalist for Best OTC Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign.

Jeff Needham, Executive Vice President and President, Consumer Self-Care Americas, stated, “We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the CHPA’s inaugural U.S. OTC Marketing Awards category for Best OTC Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign. Perrigo is a proud partner of the American Cancer Society, and we are delighted that our campaign, which was executed in-house by our experienced marketing team in the Consumer Self-Care Americas segment, is making a difference as more Americans turn to over-the-counter health and wellness solutions for self-care.”

For the Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign, CHPA Education Foundation judges looked for a campaign that raised awareness or positive sentiment towards a health-related cause/issue in an authentic and effective way. Perrigo and other finalists will be honored at the foundation’s annual gala on November 12, 2019, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, and a grand prize winner for the category will be revealed.

Visit https://chpa.org/FoundationGala/MA/ for more information.