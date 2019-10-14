Perrigo Scientists to beat Guinness Book of World Records while inspiring kids to explore ‘STEM’ careers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Reveal of world’s largest periodic table with Guinness Book of World Records officials in attendance. The event is open to the public to inspire kids into the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

The event is in honor of the 150th anniversary of the periodic table. The periodic table reveal will be 108 yards and will fill the football field at GVSU. All 118 elements are 18 by 14 feet and a great way to engage kids on their science knowledge!

When: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 10am – 2pm

Where: Kelly Family Sports Center at Grand Valley State University Allendale Campus

Who: Perrigo Scientists ACS (American Chemical Society)

Additional Information: Event is free for the public. Perrigo is partnering with other scientists and organizations to ensure there are additional activities to inspire kids in the field of science.