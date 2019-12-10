Perrigo Charitable Foundation donates $75,000 to create better patient care for local residents

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOTV)-The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation is proud to announce the donation of a total of $75,000 to Wings of Hope Hospice and Wings Home.

Wings Home will receive $25,000 to enhance patient care support staff. Traditionally, the caregivers at Wings Home have primarily been volunteers, with paid staff filling in gaps. Caregivers offer the same care a family member would provide if the patient were living in the home by cooking, doing laundry, administering medication, and assisting with hygiene.

Wings Home is a residential home for hospice patients who require more care than a family member can provide or when no one is available to provide care. In the intimate setting of a comfortable ranch-style home, guests receive around-the-clock care, meals and emotional support during their last days or weeks. The Home is only available to eligible Wings of Hope Hospice patients.

Wings of Hope Hospice will receive a donation of $50,000, which will be used for assisting patients with pain management and offering more robust patient care. Many of the staff employ medications, oxygen, medical supplies and equipment to help patients stay as comfortable as possible with their terminal prognosis. Wings of Hope Hospice provides skilled holistic and medical care for the terminally ill in the comfort and security of their own homes, in nursing facilities, assisted living centers or wherever they live.

Together, Wings of Hope Hospice and Wings Home provide critical end-of-life care for terminally ill patients living in Allegan County and surrounding communities. Together, they provide a complete and dignified continuum of care in the most appropriate setting for the patient and family.

Perrigo employees and leadership have had a long-standing relationship with these great organizations. Many Perrigo employees are long-time volunteers with both organizations. The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation also assisted in renovation costs for Wings Home to make it ready for public use. In 2010 Perrigo donated $100,000 for that renovation effort.