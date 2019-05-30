Perrigo Charitable Foundation donates $100,000 to D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s

The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation is proud to announce a donation of $100,000 to D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s Together for Kids Capital Campaign to assist the consolidation of the organization’s three current campuses into one main campus at a location on Knapp Street in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This new central campus location will enable D.A Blodgett-St. John’s to serve children and families in a more efficient and robust client care setting. Perrigo presented the check to D.A Blodgett-St. John’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Knapp Street location, the future campus of the organization.
D.A Blodgett-St. John’s currently offers foster care and adoption services, counseling for abused children, as well as residential services that are currently managed across three locations.
Jim Paparella, President and CEO D.A. Blodgett says, “The Together for Kids Campaign represents West Michigan’s calling to support our most vulnerable children and families. We are grateful for Perrigo’s leadership, partnership and investment in our mission and ambitious project.”
Over the past decade, the Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation has regularly supported D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, which serves nearly 9,000 families and kids each year.
Tom Farrington, Executive Vice President and President of the Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation says it is a privilege to be part of the project, “Perrigo’s support of the health and wellness of all members of the community is part of our broader vision as a self-care company. My father was orphaned at the age of seven, shortly after his parents immigrated from Ireland. He was raised in an organization similar to D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, making this gift from the foundation not only important for the community we serve, but it also to me personally.”