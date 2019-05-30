Perrigo Charitable Foundation donates $100,000 to D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s

The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation is proud to announce a donation of $100,000 to D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s Together for Kids Capital Campaign to assist the consolidation of the organization’s three current campuses into one main campus at a location on Knapp Street in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This new central campus location will enable D.A Blodgett-St. John’s to serve children and families in a more efficient and robust client care setting. Perrigo presented the check to D.A Blodgett-St. John’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Knapp Street location, the future campus of the organization.

D.A Blodgett-St. John’s currently offers foster care and adoption services, counseling for abused children, as well as residential services that are currently managed across three locations.