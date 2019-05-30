Perrigo

Perrigo Charitable Foundation donates $100,000 to D.A. Blodgett-St. John's

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:41 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:41 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation is proud to announce a donation of $100,000 to D.A. Blodgett-St. John's Together for Kids Capital Campaign to assist the consolidation of the organization’s three current campuses into one main campus at a location on Knapp Street in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This new central campus location will enable D.A Blodgett-St. John’s to serve children and families in a more efficient and robust client care setting. Perrigo presented the check to D.A Blodgett-St. John’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Knapp Street location, the future campus of the organization.

 

D.A Blodgett-St. John’s currently offers foster care and adoption services, counseling for abused children, as well as residential services that are currently managed across three locations.

 

Jim Paparella, President and CEO D.A. Blodgett says, “The Together for Kids Campaign represents West Michigan’s calling to support our most vulnerable children and families. We are grateful for Perrigo’s leadership, partnership and investment in our mission and ambitious project.”   

 

Over the past decade, the Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation has regularly supported D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, which serves nearly 9,000 families and kids each year.

 

Tom Farrington, Executive Vice President and President of the Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation says it is a privilege to be part of the project, “Perrigo’s support of the health and wellness of all members of the community is part of our broader vision as a self-care company.  My father was orphaned at the age of seven, shortly after his parents immigrated from Ireland. He was raised in an organization similar to D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, making this gift from the foundation not only important for the community we serve, but it also to me personally.”

 

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Perrigo

Perrigo
Perrigo Charitable Foundation donates $100,000 to D.A. Blodgett-St. John's Perrigo Charitable Foundation donates $100,000 to D.A. Blodgett-St. John's
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Perrigo Charitable Foundation donates $100,000 to D.A. Blodgett-St. John's

Perrigo
Perrigo
Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation presents $130,000 check to feed kids Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation presents $130,000 check to feed kids
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation presents $130,000 check to feed kids

Perrigo
Live Local Give Local
Looking back: local businesses made an impact in 2018 Looking back: local businesses made an impact in 2018

Looking back: local businesses made an impact in 2018

Live Local Give Local
Perrigo
The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation donates $63,182 to two local schools The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation donates $63,182 to two local schools
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation donates $63,182 to two local schools

Perrigo
Perrigo
Grand Rapids Drive athletes play to support MFB wheelchair basketball Grand Rapids Drive athletes play to support MFB wheelchair basketball

Grand Rapids Drive athletes play to support MFB wheelchair basketball

Perrigo

Perrigo on Facebook

Perrigo Company plc

Perrigo on Twitter

Featured Content

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

West Michigan will honor the men and women who’ve died serving our country with dozens of parades this Memorial Day.

Read More »
Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years

Meet our May career woman, the incredible Executive Director of Girls on the Run, Lori Burgess!

Read More »
ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season

ABC is pleased to announce the list of renewed fan favorites for the 2019-2020 Primetime season. You won’t want to miss out on any of these!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019 Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 2019 Chef's Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Photos: 2019 Chef's Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Chef's Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels

Photo Galleries WOTV