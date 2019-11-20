Perrigo & American Cancer Society receive national award for “Quitting is Better Campaign”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A local company is taking home national honors for a recent community campaign. Perrigo Company announced that its “Quitting is Better” nicotine replacement therapy campaign has won a notable national award for the Best OTC Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign.

Perrigo was selected as the winner for innovation and strategic marketing by a panel of volunteer judges comprised of industry representatives that are members of the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA). The award was presented at the CHPA Education Foundation Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 12th.

For the campaign, Perrigo partnered with the American Cancer Society on marketing programs in major retailers and e-commerce outlets across the United States to help smokers quit the habit. The consumer-facing campaign ran from October 2018 through January 2019, where 500 million impressions of campaign messaging were distributed through digital and traditional media.

Jeff Needham, Perrigo’s President, U.S. Consumer Self-Care, stated,

“We are proud of the impact Perrigo, our retail partners and the American Cancer Society had on consumers across the United States. As a global consumer self-care company, we offer health and wellness solutions to consumers, including products to help them quit smoking. This award marks the first of its kind for Perrigo’s U.S. business and we are honored to be recognized for this contribution.” -Jeff Needham, Perrigo’s President, U.S. Consumer Self-Care

For the Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign, CHPA Education Foundation judges awarded the campaign that most successfully raised awareness or positive sentiment towards a health-related cause/issue in an authentic and effective way. Perrigo and other finalists were honored at the foundation’s annual gala on November 12, 2019, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.