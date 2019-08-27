Oh, Baby! Grand Rapids Baby And Beyond Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-Parents expecting their first child or growing their families are invited to attend an exciting event! The Grand Rapids Baby and Beyond Expo is a parent’s guide to everything family, and will take place from 10am-4pm on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15th. The expo will take place at MSA Woodland, located at 2100 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

Special Saturday VIP tickets are available, which include early 9am admission into the event with an exclusive Baby and Beyond VIP diaper bag filled with $100 worth of products.

VIP Saturday tickets are available for $45 per person. General admission tickets are $8 per person, per day. Early access Saturday tickets are $15 per person. Children under the age of 5 are free. Discounted tickets will be available at Grand Rapids area Family Fare and D&W Markets. Tickets can also be purchased at babyandbeyondexpo.com/grand-rapids.

The Baby and Beyond Expo will feature products and services for babies, children and families from the following exhibitors:

LOCATION

MSA Woodland

2100 28th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

DATES AND TIMES

Saturday, September 14, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (VIP at 9:00 a.m.)

Sunday, September 15, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

PARKING INFORMATION

Parking is free and onsite.