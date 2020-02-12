National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, whats happening in GR

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) urges everyone to start having more honest conversations about food, exercise and body image issues. NEDA’s annual National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (#NEDAwareness) Feb. 24 – March 1, 2020, themed Come as You Are, provides a platform for untold stories to be heard; promotes healthy relationships with food and our bodies. The platform also offers hope and help to those who need it. Our culture has complicated relationships with food, exercise, and appearance. 30 million Americans will struggle with a full-blown eating disorder at some point. Millions more will battle food and body image issues that have untold negative impacts on their lives.

But because of stigma and old stereotypes, many have a hard time talking about these issues and reaching out for help. The goal of NEDAwareness Week 2020 is to bust myths, elevate marginalized voices, and reach those in need with appropriate support and resources.

EVENT IN GRAND RAPIDS…

The Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance (MiEDA) is shining a light on the importance of the awareness and prevention of Eating Disorders. For the past 4 years the Grand Rapids Blue Bridge has been lit in NEDAW’s signature colors of blue and green. Although that will not be taking place this year, a private event will take place to promote awareness and prevention, in Grand Rapids. The event is hosted by MiEDA, and emceed by Jordan Carson, on Monday evening Feb. 24, for donors and supporters.

For a suggested donation of $10 you can join the event at the JW Marriott from 6pm – 8pm.

Tickets available at www.mieda.org/events.

There will be exciting information to share regarding MiEDA’s newest prevention initiative! An educational version of the film “The Student Body” is now being testing in local high school classrooms. The preliminary data is promising! Synopsis: When a brave high school student takes a stand against the state mandated BMI tests and ‘fat letters’ sent to her peers, she finds herself in the middle of a heated national debate, sparking a battle of wills between herself and high-ranking government officials. You can see the film and learn more by contacting The Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance, below.

NINE TRUTHS ABOUT EATING DISORDERS

Truth #1: Many people with eating disorders look healthy, yet may be extremely ill.

Truth #2: Families are not to blame, and can be the patients’ and providers’ best allies in treatment.

Truth #3: An eating disorder diagnosis is a health crisis that disrupts personal and family functioning.

Truth #4: Eating disorders are not choices, but serious biologically influenced illnesses.

Truth #5: Eating disorders affect people of all genders, ages, races, ethnicities, body shapes and weights, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic statuses.

Truth #6: Eating disorders carry an increased risk for both suicide and medical complications.

Truth #7: Genes and environment play important roles in the development of eating disorders. Truth

Truth #8: Genes alone do not predict who will develop eating disorders.

Truth #9: Full recovery from an eating disorder is possible. Early detection and intervention are important. Produced in collaboration with Dr. Cynthia Bulik, PhD, FAED and the Academy for Eating Disorders, along with other major eating disorder organizations

********** For more information please contact Gail Hall, LMSW, CEDS-S, Executive Director of The Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance: ghall@mieda.org; or call 616.260-2387