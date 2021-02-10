National Eating Disorder Awareness Week brings conversations to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance (MiEDA) urges everyone to start having more honest conversations about food, exercise and body image issues. NEDA’ and MiEDA’s annual National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (#NEDAwareness) Feb. 22 – 28, 2021– themed EveryBody has a Seat at the Table– provides a platform for untold stories to be heard; promotes healthy relationships with food and our bodies; and offers hope and help to those who need it. This is the 20th Annual National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Our culture has complicated relationships with food, exercise, and appearance. 30 million Americans will struggle with a full-blown eating disorder at some point. Millions more will battle food and body image issues that have untold negative impacts on their lives. And almost everyone can relate to experiencing difficult emotions and having trouble loving what they see in the mirror. These struggles have been compounded by the pandemic and uncertain political climate, creating a mental health crisis for individuals who are struggling.

#DidYouKnow that eating disorders can affect anyone, regardless of age, size, gender, race, sexuality, ability, or socioeconomic status? The goal of NEDAwareness Week 2021 is to bust myths, elevate marginalized voices, and reach those in need with appropriate support and resources.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN GRAND RAPIDS?

The Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance (MiEDA) is SHINING A LIGHT on the importance of the awareness and prevention of Eating Disorders. Grand Rapids’ own Blue Bridge will again be lit in the signature blue and green, representing the #NEDAwareness and MiEDA campaign. Be sure to check it out all week! The city of Grand Rapids has upgraded the lighting system to create and even more stunning display.