Miracle Treat Day: Ice-cream that tastes good and does good

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's summer, and what's better than ice-cream during the beautiful summer months in Michigan? Well, ice-cream for a great cause, of course! Dairy Queen is partnering with Children's Miracel Network to help make miracles hapen for hospitlized children.

On Thursday, August 2nd, 2018, buy a tasty Blizzard, and $1 or more from each sold (at participating DQ locations) will be donated to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. It's that easy to give back! See a complete list of West Michigan locations below.

The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32-million treatments to kids each year, across the U.S. and Cancada. Donations stay local and fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care for kids. Click here to find out how you can support, and put your money where the miracles are.

WEST MICHIGAN LOCATIONS: