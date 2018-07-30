Miracle Treat Day: Ice-cream that tastes good and does good
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's summer, and what's better than ice-cream during the beautiful summer months in Michigan? Well, ice-cream for a great cause, of course! Dairy Queen is partnering with Children's Miracel Network to help make miracles hapen for hospitlized children.
On Thursday, August 2nd, 2018, buy a tasty Blizzard, and $1 or more from each sold (at participating DQ locations) will be donated to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. It's that easy to give back! See a complete list of West Michigan locations below.
The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32-million treatments to kids each year, across the U.S. and Cancada. Donations stay local and fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care for kids. Click here to find out how you can support, and put your money where the miracles are.
WEST MICHIGAN LOCATIONS:
Dairy Queen Ltd Brazier
1138 Walker Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504-4063
Dairy Queen Ltd Brazier
956 Fulton St W
Grand Rapids, MI 49504-6261
616-235-0102
DQ / Orange Julius
Woodland Mall
Kentwood, MI 49512-1646
Dairy Queen/Orange Julius Treat Ctr
Rivertown Crossing
Grandville, MI 49418-3090
DQ / Orange Julius
5053 Lake Michigan Dr Ste A
Allendale, MI 49401-9479
Dairy Queen Ltd Brazier
1015 W Washington St
Greenville, MI 48838-2617
Dairy Queen Brazier
1406 Jordan Lake St
Lake Odessa, MI 48849-1286
DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant
3058 W Shore Dr
Holland, MI 49424-7508
DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant
1025 W M-43 Hwy
Hastings, MI 49058
