Miracle Treat Day: Ice-cream that tastes good and does good

Posted: Jul 30, 2018 02:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2018 02:36 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's summer, and what's better than ice-cream during the beautiful summer months in Michigan? Well, ice-cream for a great cause, of course! Dairy Queen is partnering with Children's Miracel Network to help make miracles hapen for hospitlized children.

On Thursday, August 2nd, 2018, buy a tasty Blizzard, and $1 or more from each sold (at participating DQ locations) will be donated to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. It's that easy to give back! See a complete list of West Michigan locations below.

The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32-million treatments to kids each year, across the U.S. and Cancada. Donations stay local and fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care for kids. Click here to find out how you can support, and put your money where the miracles are.

WEST MICHIGAN LOCATIONS:

Dairy Queen Ltd Brazier

1138 Walker Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504-4063

 

Dairy Queen Ltd Brazier

956 Fulton St W

Grand Rapids, MI 49504-6261

616-235-0102

 

DQ / Orange Julius

Woodland Mall

Kentwood, MI 49512-1646

 

Dairy Queen/Orange Julius Treat Ctr

Rivertown Crossing

Grandville, MI 49418-3090

 

DQ / Orange Julius

5053 Lake Michigan Dr Ste A

Allendale, MI 49401-9479

 

Dairy Queen Ltd Brazier

1015 W Washington St

Greenville, MI 48838-2617

 

Dairy Queen Brazier

1406 Jordan Lake St

Lake Odessa, MI 48849-1286

 

DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant

3058 W Shore Dr

Holland, MI 49424-7508

 

DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant

1025 W M-43 Hwy

Hastings, MI 49058

 

 

