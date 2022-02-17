Michigan’s first residential eating disorder treatment center to open its doors in April 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-For individuals suffering from an eating disorder, finding in-patient treatment is not easy. Patients needing in-depth residential treatment have always traveled to other states, since Michigan doesn’t have a residential treatment center. Until now! Sanford Behavioral Health is a highly anticipated treatment center offering residential treatment to patients, and located here in West Michigan. It is the first of it’s kind in the state, and the only residential treatment center for eating disorders in Michigan. Stanford Behavioral Health, located at 151446 16th Ave, in Marne will offer comprehensive treatment to eating disorder patients through therapy, individualized nutrition counseling, and helping individuals reconnect with their body and learn to trust themselves.

FACT:

FACT:

What they treat:

Anorexia nervosa, Orthorexia, Bulimia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder, Avoidant Restrictive Food and Intake Disorder (ARFID). Sanford Behavioral Health will open its doors to residential eating disorder patients in spring of 2022. For more information on these programs, and additional programs for mental health visit www.Sanfordhousegr.com

FACT:

Get involved in Eating Disorder Awareness Week:

NEDA’s annual National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (#NEDAwareness) Feb. 21 – 27, 2022– themed #See the Change, #Be the Change. The annual campaign is held to educate the public about the realities of eating disorders, and to provide hope, support, and visibility to individuals and families affected by eating disorders.

Register for the free virtual screening of “The Student Body”

FREE *VIRTUAL EVENT – TUES FEB. 22 7 – 8:30 pm

You can watch the educational film “The Student Body” followed by a panel discussion with eating disorder experts and individuals in recovery. Sign up here: HERE.

*Limited in person seats available at the Secchia Center on MSU’s downtown campus. Masking and social distancing protocols in place.

ABOUT THE FILM: When a brave high school student takes a stand against state-mandated BMI tests and ‘fat letters’ sent to her peers, she finds herself in the middle of a heated national debate, sparking a battle of wills between herself and government officials. THE STUDENT BODY is a true underdog story that explores the complex and controversial truths behind the childhood obesity debate.

“In 2017 MiEDA was one of the premiere sites for the first showing of this film to the public. Reaction was powerful! We began to see the film as an educational tool to fight against weight stigma and change the underlying attitudes which help to contribute to the development of an eating disorder. Working with the film’s creators, we have developed a 42 minute version which is perfect for showing in the classroom or with any small group of young people. Preliminary findings show statistically significant attitudinal changes. We think you will be as excited about this wonderful film as we are!” – Gail Hall, LMSW, CES-S, Executive Director, Eating Disorder Services, Sanford Behavioral Health

Watch the official trailer here!

Hosted by MiEDA and MSU

For more information please contact Gail Hall, LMSW, CEDS-S, Executive Director of The Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance: ghall@mieda.org; or call 616.260-2387.

NINE TRUTHS ABOUT EATING DISORDERS

Truth #1: Many people with eating disorders look healthy yet may be extremely ill.

Truth #2: Families are not to blame, and can be the patients’ and providers’ best allies in treatment.

Truth #3: An eating disorder diagnosis is a health crisis that disrupts personal and family functioning.

Truth #4: Eating disorders are not choices, but serious biologically influenced illnesses.

Truth #5: Eating disorders affect people of all genders, ages, races, ethnicities, body shapes and weights, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic statuses.

Truth #6: Eating disorders carry an increased risk for both suicide and medical complications.

Truth #7: Genes and environment play important roles in the development of eating disorders.

Truth #8: Genes alone do not predict who will develop eating disorders.

Truth #9: Full recovery from an eating disorder is possible. Early detection and intervention are important.

***Produced in collaboration with Dr. Cynthia Bulik, PhD, FAED and the Academy for Eating Disorders, along with other major eating disorder organizations***