Meijer Brain Health Minute: Shedding light on the holidays which can be difficult for many

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The holiday season is an exciting time of year that brings joy, togetherness, and celebration, yet the holidays aren’t joyous for everyone.

The loss of a loved one, anxiety, depression, fear, pain or living with a mental/brain health illness can be challenging, leaving many feeling alone. The need for compassion, understanding and resources are needed now more than ever. Click the video above to watch!

We can support those who may be feeling alone or struggling during the hustle and bustle of the season by checking in, asking if they are okay, dropping off a meal or gifts to brighten their day and encourage them to reach out when they are feeling down.

Do you spend the holidays alone? Sometimes, the best gift you can give yourself is reaching out and telling someone how you’re feeling. Talking can change and save lives. If you need help, help is available…

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Hours: Available 24 hours.

800-273-8255