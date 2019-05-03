Live Local Give Local

Mark your calendar for the 2019 Lori's Voice Walk for the Challenged

Posted: May 03, 2019 03:09 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 03:09 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The West Michigan community is invited to come out to walk or ride a bike around the track, at Berlin Raceway. Meet your favorite superhero's and many local news personalities. Enjoy games, free snacks, racecars and drivers, fire trucks, clowns and more! The annual walk raises cruicial funds for children with special needs, and their families. For more information on Lori's Voice, click here.

 

Mark your calendar:

When: June 15, 2019
Where: Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan
Time: 9:30am-11:30am
​Cost: Single-$20. Immediate Family-$50.
 

*RECEIVE A FREE T-SHIRT FOR THE FIRST 1400 PARTCIPANTS
 

 

 

