Mark your calendar for the 2019 Lori's Voice Walk for the Challenged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The West Michigan community is invited to come out to walk or ride a bike around the track, at Berlin Raceway. Meet your favorite superhero's and many local news personalities. Enjoy games, free snacks, racecars and drivers, fire trucks, clowns and more! The annual walk raises cruicial funds for children with special needs, and their families. For more information on Lori's Voice, click here.
Mark your calendar:
When: June 15, 2019
Where: Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan
Time: 9:30am-11:30am
Cost: Single-$20. Immediate Family-$50.
*RECEIVE A FREE T-SHIRT FOR THE FIRST 1400 PARTCIPANTS
Live Local. Give Local.
About Jordan Carson
Jordan is thrilled to be working in the community that she has always loved. She began her career while studying at Central Michigan University as a part time science and technology reporter.