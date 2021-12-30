Local woman battling cancer is adopted by foster mom, while providing hope to others with Lavender Life Company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Children in foster care are some of the most vulnerable children in America. At a time when a child is needing love and support, sometimes a forever friend can come in the form of a plush bunny. Xander bunny is a remarkable plush toy filled with soothing Lavender and locally grown cherry pits. The Lavender and cherry pits are grown in Caledonia, Michigan, at Lavender Life Company.

Jordan Carson had the opportunity to sit down with a local woman, who many years of her life in the foster care system. As she battled cancer bravely, she was notified that her last foster mom had adopted her. Here’s her story, and why she’s spreading awareness on the impact that Xander Bunny can have on a child when they need support the most. Click the video above to watch!

For each and every Xander Bunny that’s purchased, Lavender Life Company will donate one to a child in foster care. To learn more about Lavender Life Company, visit the Lavender Life Company website.

To date, Lavender Life Company has donated 24,000 bunnies to children in foster care throughout the United States.