BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-During the pandemic Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) showed support in many ways to the communities they serve.

One initiative was to support the local food banks. KCCU employees participated in #GivingTuesdayNow by hosting a virtual Food Drive to support to their local food bank, South Michigan Food Bank. GivingTuesday, the nonprofit behind the annual day of giving, which is typically the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, launched #GivingTuesdayNow. This took place on May 5th, 2020 as a day of unity in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.