Local boy with autism creates and publishes book with his mom, hoping to educate others

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Understanding Life Through the Eyes of a local 13-year-old boy with Autism and Tourette Syndrome, as told by him & his mom.

Rylan, a 13-year-old boy, thrives and struggles with Autism and Tourette Syndrome. He and his mother, Gwen, have published their first book. This one-of-a-kind picture book will draw readers in before they open the front cover.

If I Squeeze Your Head I’m Sorry will uplift, educate, create dialogue, entertain, and allow readers to enter the brain of a child who sees, feels, and understands the world from a refreshingly unique perspective. This book reminds us how important it is to listen to each other so we can truly understand one another. If I Squeeze Your Head I’m Sorry is an inclusive experience, you’ll enjoy reading and exploring through vivid pictures and creative descriptions. Follow on Instagram.

Purchase If I Squeeze Your Head I’m Sorry, on Amazon.

“I hear all the noises, like every sound”…
Through the eyes and words of Rylan, his experience of emotions and how he describes them.

