Local boy with autism creates and publishes book with his mom, hoping to educate others

Understanding Life Through the Eyes of a local 13-year-old boy with Autism and Tourette Syndrome, as told by him & his mom.

Rylan, a 13-year-old boy, thrives and struggles with Autism and Tourette Syndrome. He and his mother, Gwen, have published their first book. This one-of-a-kind picture book will draw readers in before they open the front cover.

If I Squeeze Your Head I'm Sorry will uplift, educate, create dialogue, entertain, and allow readers to enter the brain of a child who sees, feels, and understands the world from a refreshingly unique perspective. This book reminds us how important it is to listen to each other so we can truly understand one another. If I Squeeze Your Head I'm Sorry is an inclusive experience, you'll enjoy reading and exploring through vivid pictures and creative descriptions.

Purchase If I Squeeze Your Head I’m Sorry, on Amazon.

“I hear all the noises, like every sound”…

Photo: AMY DeYOUNG