Live Local-Give Local: Soups On For All prepares 3 nights of soups to-go, benefiting Catholic Charities West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Soups On For All is back! This year you can experience the same great soups, bread from Panera Bread, and same great give-back feel you get each year. However this year, soups will be to-go style, so you can eat deliciously prepared soups in the comfort of your own home. Purchase tickets for soups pick-up and to-go orders here.

Soup’s On For All

January 24-26

Soup can be picked up between 3:30-6:30pm

God’s Kitchen (303 Division Ave)

Bowl painting will be offered during pick-up times (first come, first serve)

Silent Auction here