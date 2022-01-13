Live Local Give Local

Live Local-Give Local: Soups On For All prepares 3 nights of soups to-go, benefiting Catholic Charities West Michigan

Live Local Give Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Soups On For All is back! This year you can experience the same great soups, bread from Panera Bread, and same great give-back feel you get each year. However this year, soups will be to-go style, so you can eat deliciously prepared soups in the comfort of your own home. Purchase tickets for soups pick-up and to-go orders here.

Soup’s On For All

January 24-26
Soup can be picked up between 3:30-6:30pm
God’s Kitchen (303 Division Ave)
Bowl painting will be offered during pick-up times (first come, first serve)
Silent Auction here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jordan Carson

More Live Local Give Local

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon