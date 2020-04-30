Light It For Life: show a light on your porch as a sign of hope, strength and unity during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-During these unprecedented times, we all need signs of strength and togetherness. Now more than ever we need to come together and show support for one another.

You can be the light for others on Friday, May 1, 2020. Throughout the state of Michigan, neighbors are being asked to step out on their porch at 9pm for a moment of silence or prayer. No matter your political beliefs or religious affiliation, everyone is being asked to step out with their families on to light a candle, turn on their porch light, or turn on a flashlight on a cellphone. The entire state is invited to join in the act of solidarity to light it up for life.

“Light it Up for Life” will honor those who have lost the battle to Covid-19, those who are in isolation still fighting, and essential workers on the front line.

“This Friday at 9pm we are asking Michigan to turn on their porch lights, light a candle, or use the flashlights, for three minutes, in commemoration”. -Veverly Austin, Pastor Bethel Empowerment Church

Go LIVE on Facebook, share photos and tweets using use the hashtags #LightUpForLife19 and #Light4Life19.

Pictured: Veverly Austin- Pastor, Bethel Empowerment Church

Let’s light up Michigan together, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9pm.