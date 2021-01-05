Video: Kellogg Community Credit Union makes the season bright for many in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union has made it part of their culture to give back to the West Michigan community. Click the video above to see the many ways they’ve given back throughout the season.

Holiday Toy Drive

KCCU recently partnered with three organizations to help provide toys for children and teens in need, in our community this holiday season. KCCU set a goal to collect 500 toys, games and gift cards to help support the efforts of the Salvation Army, There’s Enough, and the St Joseph County United Way. With generous donations from KCCU members, employees, and board of directors they exceeded their goal by collecting 528 items.

Thanking healthcare workers

KCCU partnered with West Main Nutrition in Kalamazoo, and various BIGGBY COFFEE franchises located in Battle Creek, Byron Center, and Three Rivers to spread some kindness during the holiday season. The initiative is in appreciation of our local healthcare heroes working on the frontlines in area hospitals. KCCU sponsored the coffee and energy drinks, and the KCCU drink partners made deliveries to various departments throughout the hospitals. Hospitals included were: Bronson in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo; Oaklawn in Marshall; Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo; Three Rivers Health; and Metro Health in Wyoming.

Keeping communities warm

KCCU also partnered with Charitable Union (Battle Creek), There’s Enough (Marshall), St. Joseph County United Way (Three Rivers), Salvation Army (Kalamazoo County), and Bethany Christian Services (Grand Rapids), to help members of these communities stay warm this winter. Both new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, and scarves, in children and adult sizes, were collected. Our KCCU Team and Members, as well as members of the community, truly live the credit union philosophy of people helping people as they donated over 366 coats this year and 100+ items such as hats, mittens, gloves and scarves, all to help people in our community stay warm this winter. For more information on Kellogg Community Credit Union visit www.kelloggccu.org.