Video: Join Kellogg Community Credit Union in donating coats, hats and mittens this season

Kellogg Community Credit Union

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) has begun its annual coat drive to help the members of the communities in which they serve stay warm this winter.  The coat drive will run from October 1st – 31st at several KCCU branch locations.

Donate items to participating KCCU branch locations from October 1st through the 31st. See participating locations, below.

KCCU Coat Drive Drop off locations 2020

Pennfield Branch
1425 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017

B Drive Branch
6427 B Dr N
Battle Creek, MI 49014

Dickman Branch
2925 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037

Marshall Branch
15877 W Michigan Ave
Marshall, MI 49068

Gull Road Branch
5067 Gull Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Romence Road Branch
499 Romence Rd
Portage, MI 49024

Oakwood Plaza Branch
2925 Oakland Drive
Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Drake Road Branch
1650 S. Drake Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Three Rivers Branch
915 W Michigan Ave
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Metro Health Village Branch
2270 Gezon Parkway SW
Wyoming, MI 49519

