Video: Join Kellogg Community Credit Union in donating coats, hats and mittens this season

Kellogg Community Credit Union’s (KCCU) Three Rivers Branch recently hosted a successful drive to benefit the St. Joseph County Animal Shelter to assist with their recent acquirement of 150 cats. In just a couple of weeks, the Three Rivers Branch, located at 915 W Michigan Ave, was able to collect 200 pounds of various cat supplies such as food and cat litter.

“Our entire Three Rivers team at KCCU has a soft spot for animals, and when we heard about the hundreds of cats that Animal Control took in due to two local hoarding situations, we knew we wanted to jump in and do something to help,” stated Pam Overweg, KCCU’s Three Rivers Branch Manager. “It was very heartwarming to see the gratitude and thankfulness from the staff at St. Joseph Animal Control for the generosity our members and staff showed with the amount of donations they provided. Thank you to everyone who contributed!”