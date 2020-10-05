Video: Join Kellogg Community Credit Union in donating coats, hats and mittens this season

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) has begun its annual coat drive to help the members of the communities in which they serve stay warm this winter. The coat drive will run from October 1st – 31st at several KCCU branch locations.
Donate items to participating KCCU branch locations from October 1st through the 31st. See participating locations, below.
KCCU Coat Drive Drop off locations 2020
Pennfield Branch
1425 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
B Drive Branch
6427 B Dr N
Battle Creek, MI 49014
Dickman Branch
2925 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Marshall Branch
15877 W Michigan Ave
Marshall, MI 49068
Gull Road Branch
5067 Gull Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Romence Road Branch
499 Romence Rd
Portage, MI 49024
Oakwood Plaza Branch
2925 Oakland Drive
Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Drake Road Branch
1650 S. Drake Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Three Rivers Branch
915 W Michigan Ave
Three Rivers, MI 49093
Metro Health Village Branch
2270 Gezon Parkway SW
Wyoming, MI 49519