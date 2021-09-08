Thanks to community, Kellogg Community Credit Union’s essential drive is a huge success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is confident the Essential Goods Drive they recently hosted will make a difference to members in our community who are experiencing homelessness. Due to the pandemic over the last 18 months, many shelters in West Michigan have seen an increase in families and individuals seeking assistance. KCCU asked their team, members and local community to step up and help by donating basic essential items, and the response was incredible!

On behalf of KCCU, Pam Overweg, Branch Manager, presented a check to Deborah Hackworth and Ellen Higgins from the Three Rivers Domestic and Sexual Assault Services for $500.

KCCU collected a over 1700 items such as toiletries, personal hygiene items, nonperishable single serve snacks, new socks, towels, and other basic essential needs. The donations were then distributed to our shelter partners: Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries, Battle Creek Homeless Shelter, Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, and Three River’s Domestic and Sexual Assault Services, who in turn will make sure those in need receive them. In addition, KCCU pledged $500 to each of these organizations for a total of $2500, to purchase other items not collected to assist these individuals.

KCCU’s goal was to provide the shelters with basic need items so they can focus on the individual or the human aspect, working to support and guide these individuals, connecting them with the resources they need whether it is education, employment skills, mental health or recovery support so they can lead better lives.

Kady Peless, Assistant Branch Manager, for KCCU presented a check to Rev. Seth McLaughlin, Director of Development at Mel Trotter Ministries for $500.

“At KCCU, we believe that working together builds stronger communities,” stated KCCU’s CEO, Tracy Miller. “And when there is a need in the community, we strive to help in any way that we can. We are overwhelmed by the amazing response to our Essential Goods Drive. We are grateful to our team and members for the compassion and generosity that they have shown. Once again we have demonstrated that together we can make a difference!”

“Our clients consist of women, men, and children of all ages and ethnic backgrounds who are facing daunting life challenges that inevitably impact their safety, stability, health, and all-encompassing well-being,” stated Ellen Higgens, Victim Outreach Coordinator for Three River’s Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services. “KCCU’s support plays a key and distinct role in helping these determined individuals reclaim the necessary attributes which ultimately create a recipe for future successes. There is no way to fully articulate our gratitude for your loyalty. We at DASAS are continually inspired by the devotion of donors who continually answer the call to save lives in our community.”

“We thank KCCU and their credit union members for their contributions and partnership,” says Olivia Harvey, Program Associate for the Battle Creek Community Foundation and Battle Creek Homeless Shelter. “We know that by working with the community, we can make this project and others like it a success to help those in need.”

KCCU prides itself on giving back to their members and the community and is proud to support these local shelters and make a positive impact on those that might be experiencing homelessness.