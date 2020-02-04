Students can apply for a $1,000 scholarship, thanks to Kellogg Community Credit Union

Battle Creek, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) announces they will be awarding five $1,000 scholarships to students seeking higher education in the Fall of 2020. High school seniors attending college for the first time, high school graduates returning to college, and students pursuing a degree or certificate in the trades, are encouraged to apply. The scholarships will help cover tuition and admission fees to any accredited college, university, or trade school within the state of Michigan.

KCCU is committed to providing their members with financial opportunity, choice, and lifelong value. They believe in ‘people helping people,’ and stand behind the principles that promote personal development and social responsibility. Offering scholarships is a way KCCU is assisting young members with the increasing cost of higher education and reinforcing its commitment to the financial success of their members.

“We are proud to support the educational goals of our members”, says Tracy Miller, CEO of KCCU. “Through the KCCU scholarship program, we helped local students achieve a higher education for over 30 years and have awarded upwards of $150,000 in scholarship funds.”

Scholarship applicants planning on attending college must be enrolled on a full-time basis with a minimum of 12 credit hours. Applicants must be a member of KCCU. Students within KCCU’s field of membership who are not yet members are welcome to join.

Students can apply online at www.kelloggccu.org. Applications will be accepted through April 17, 2020.

If you have any questions please contact Julie Stevens at jstevens@kelloggccu.org or by phone at 269.968.9251 ext. 2274.