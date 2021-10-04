Spreading warmth this season: charitable coat drive runs through October, donation sites across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is ready to kick-off its annual coat drive to help the members of the community stay warm this winter. The coat drive will run from October 1st – 31st, and items can be dropped off at any open KCCU branch location. Financial hardship can make it difficult for families and individuals to ensure that they’ll be dressed properly this winter, making the annual coat drive arrive at the perfect time. The KCCU team, credit union members, and the community will come together and show support for this worthy cause, as they do each year.

KCCU is partnering with Charitable Union (Battle Creek), There’s Enough (Marshall), St. Joseph County United Way (Three Rivers), Salvation Army (Kalamazoo County), and Mel Trotter Ministries (Grand Rapids), to help provide cold weather gear to those who may need assistance. Both new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, and scarves, that are clean and in good condition, will be accepted by these community partners. The items will be distributed to local families in need. All sizes are welcome from adults to infants, and everything in-between.



“KCCU is here to step up and help those in our very own community in any way we can. The communities in which we serve every single day are not far from those cold months, on top of the challenges this ongoing pandemic has already placed upon them. In years past, we have been able to help families and individuals stay warm all winter long, and it’s been just one of the ways we can give back and live out our people helping people philosophy,” stated KCCU’s CEO, Tracy Miller. “It’s an honor to partner with these wonderful charitable organizations and support our local initiatives. To everyone that donates to the Charitable Coat Drive, from the bottom of my heart, thank you!”

KCCU’s vision statement includes “providing opportunity and lifelong value to our members and our community.” KCCU takes this statement seriously, and for the past seventeen years they’ve hosted a Coat Drive in partnership with community-based organizations like Charitable Union, There’s Enough, United Way, the Salvation Army, and Mel Trotter Ministries, as part of their commitment to their vision.