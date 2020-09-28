Spread warmth this season: donate winter coats at any Kellogg Community Credit Union branch

BATTLE CREEK, Mih. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) has begun its annual coat drive to help the members of the communities in which they serve stay warm this winter. The coat drive will run from October 1st – 31st at every KCCU branch location.

KCCU is partnering with Charitable Union (Battle Creek), St. Joseph County United Way, Salvation Army (Kalamazoo County), Marshall Area Community Services (MACS), and Bethany Christian Services (Grand Rapids), to help provide coats and cold weather gear to those who may need assistance. Both new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, and scarves, that are clean and in good condition, will be accepted by these community partners. They will then distribute the items to local families in need for the upcoming winter season. All sizes are welcome from adults to infants, and everything in-between.



“KCCU will be collecting coats, hats, and gloves in preparation for winter again this year on behalf of these wonderful charitable organizations,” stated Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “At KCCU, we are proud to support and be a part of these local initiatives. We believe in giving back to the communities we serve and participating in this coat drive is just one way we can work towards that goal. All members of the community are welcome to drop-off donations at any of our branch locations throughout West Michigan.”

“Providing opportunity and lifelong value to our members and our community,” is part of the Kellogg Community Credit Union vision statement, and KCCU takes this statement seriously. For the past fifteen years they’ve hosted a Coat Drive in partnership with community-based organizations like Charitable Union, United Way, MACS, the Salvation Army, and Bethany Christian Services, as part of their commitment to their vision.

Join Kellogg Community Credit Union, and help make the winter months warmer for families in need. Donate items to any KCCU branch location from October 1st through the 31st.