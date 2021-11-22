“People helping people” is what Kellogg Community Credit Union’s toy drive is all about

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is excited to begin their annual toy drive to help provide gifts to children who may not otherwise receive one during the holidays. This marks the nineteenth consecutive year that KCCU has proudly collected toys and gifts, through the generosity of KCCU members, team, and the community.

KCCU is partnering with the Salvation Army to have Angel Trees at all their open lobby locations in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids. Their Three River’s branch will support the St. Joseph County United Way toy drive for local foster children, and the Marshall Branch is partnering with There’s Enough, in Marshall. These charitable organizations are looking for new toys, games, or gift cards for children ages infant to 17 years old. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at any KCCU branch with an open lobby or by appointment, now through December 17th.

“This time of year always warms my heart! We get so excited to come together as a credit union and give back during this holiday season through our annual toy drive,” says Tracy Miller, CEO of KCCU. “Providing gifts to the children and teens in our community is just a little act of kindness that we all love to take part in. We welcome our KCCU members, team members, and the public to come together and donate a gift to help spread holiday cheer and joy to the children in our community!”

KCCU’s employees and members are proud to live the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” and to give back to the communities they call home. By making a toy or gift card donation to one of these programs, you will help a child in West Michigan experience the magic of the holidays!